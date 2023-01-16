All You Need to Make a Cute and Cuddly Stuffy Is an Old Sock

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

You can't help but smile when you see a cute stuffed animal. It doesn't matter if it's made from an old sock or if it's store-bought, a stuffed animal is always a welcome sight. In this tutorial, we will show you how easy it is to turn your old socks into cute and cuddly stuffed animals that will make your friends smile too!

"Love this… I see so many sock designs. I'm gonna have to try with my socks that have no mates." @pscowen

Making a stuffed animal from an old sock is a fun and simple craft. All you need is an empty sock, some stuffing or fabric scraps, a needle and thread (if you want to sew your own animal), yarn or other string for the ears and tail, and scissors. You can use whatever colors match your mood and décor. If making one as a gift for someone else, consider adding more details like embroidery or appliquéd eyes/mouths.

Take note: The first thing to do before beginning any project is gather all necessary supplies; this will save time later on when you don't have to stop in order to run out and get them!

No matter how organized your laundry, you're more than likely to have some loose socks floating around without a match, so you shouldn't have to buy new ones.

You can turn your old socks into cute stuffies! All you need is an old sock, some polyfill fiber, and a little imagination. If you're feeling ambitious, try out some of our other DIYs!