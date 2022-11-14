Woman Transforms Old Soda Bottle Into a Gorgeous Planter

It may be fall and even heading into the cooler times of the year for many of us, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t enjoy the flowers and greenery around us or start prepping for next year! We’ve got some great tips for getting your garden fall ready or even some ideas of things you can plant now, but what if you want to get ahead of the game and start collecting, or making, planters for next year?



Well, TikTok creator FangFang Yan has you covered there too with her ultra-cute DIY that upcycles old empty soda bottles into the perfect planter!

For this DIY you will want to grab something most of us already have lying around the house - a couple of empty soda bottles. You will also need some yarn or craft rope, scissors or a craft knife, and a hot glue gun with extra sticks. Make sure your soda bottles are clean and dry (this will help prevent extra moisture from getting to your plants where you don’t want it to), then set everything aside to work on.

Grab your first soda bottle and cut it in half, usually where there is a bit of a natural dip in the bottle itself. Cut another slit in the lower half so you aren’t using the dimpled bottom of the bottle. Insert the neck of the top half of the bottle into your second half and hot glue it into place. The bottom should help keep everything stable and give it that unique look that we are going for.

After that you’ll want to bust out your patience as you will have to sit and carefully wrap the yarn or craft rope around the entire bottle, again and again, making sure you keep dabbing on hot glue to keep the rope in place. Finish it up at the top and tuck your last bit of rope on the inside, make a cute little bow for added decoration, and there you have it!



An adorable planter that literally took trash and turned it into treasure!



