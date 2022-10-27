Skip to main content

This Is a Sign You Need a ‘90s Looking Necklace Made Out of Soda Can Tabs

It looks so stylish!

Most jewelry is quite pricey, especially if it's real gold or silver, not to mention diamonds. And although fast fashion is a thing, many people try to stay away from it, as it produces so much waste. Therefore, why not just upcycle what you have and create some sick jewelry with them? Such as these vintage spoon rings. 

TikTok creator Anna Molinari (@annamolinstinct) had a similar, yet slightly different idea when it comes to upcycling and creating jewelry, as she shares in her video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

I am getting total '90s flashbacks! In my time it was cool to hang soda can tabs on your school backpack. I never thought of creating a necklace or a key chain with it. It certainly looks cool and is so versatile! 

All you need are a bunch of soda can tabs and wire cutters! If you drink a lot of soda or canned sparkling water you are golden, as you can save them. If not eBay will be your friend, as these seem to also be inexpensive. 

Keep in mind that this will be a bit time-consuming so if you aren't a patient person, this DIY project might not be for you but if you have time to kill, definitely go for it. 

As you can see in the video, the first step requires you to remove that extra piece of metal on the chunky end. Then take another soda can tab, cut the thinner end and attach it to the one you just cut the metal piece off. Make sure the smoother side is on the outside. Attach three more, leaving the last one with the smoother side on the outside, and continue until you reached your desired length. To connect and close your soda can tabs, you can use a big safety pin. That's it!

As a safety tip, make sure to cut the metal piece away from you, so it doesn't accidentally hit you in the eye. 

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Garden moles
Article

Woman Reflecting On Grandmom’s Old “Hack” for Getting Rid of Garden Moles Cannot Figure Out Why It Worked

black paint
Article

Woman Proves You Can Improve Almost Anything With A Little Black Paint

dome light
Article

This DIY Dome Pendant Light Is Your Next Must-Try

Pine-Sol recall products
Article

There Is a Pine-Sol Recall So Be Sure to Check Your Cleaning Cabinets

Encanto
Article

Houston Family Builds Kids a Cardboard “Encanto” Casita and It’s Perfect

pillar candle
Article

You Can Make Patterned DIY Candles Using Napkins

woman with shopping bags
Article

Mom’s Post-Target-Run Mission Is Extremely Relatable to All Married Women

drawing on wall
Article

This Mushroom Mural Is Your Sign to Get Quirky With Your Walls

Chickens
Article

Farmer places Pumpkin in Chicken Coop for Them to “Carve” and the Results are Amazing

Spray Paint
Article

This 10-Year-Old Kid’s Spray Paint Art Deserves To Be Hung Up

Window Pane
Article

Woman Make Massive DIY Window Pane Mirror For Under $50

creepy skull
Article

Someone Donated a Skull to GoodWill and It Looked Suspiciously Realistic

Kitchen shears cutting chives
Article

Are You Kitchen Shears Dull? If So, You Need to Try This Easy Hack!

empty candle jar
Article

This Refillable Candle Cuts Out Totally Unnecessary Waste

organic bar soap
Article

Still Throwing Away Leftover Bars of Soap? Do This Instead!

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.