Woman Makes “Solar Light Butterflies” Out of Dollar Store Finds

If there is anything that we have learned about doing DIY and crafts over the past while, it is that there are a ton of creative people out there. These creators have been able to do so many neat things with unusual and low-cost items, totally transforming the original pieces into something new.

One such thing is this awesome Dollar Store butterfly light idea, straight from Colette (BlessedColette) on TikTok!

So the idea behind this cute DIY is to turn your average solar light into something a little more unusual and cool looking. After all, there’s very little about a solar light that makes it stand out, at least not in a good way, so decorating it and turning it into something creative can only be a benefit, right?

And what do you need for this DIY exactly? A solar light, some plastic clothes hangers, and some zip ties! Yep, that’s it! Colette starts off by taking the plastic hangers and zip tying one pair together with the hooks facing each other and one corner touching the next. This creates the first ‘wing’ of the butterfly, and should be repeated so you have two wings, one for each side.

Attach it to a longer pole, and spray paint or color the zip ties with black marker to create a cohesive look. And while Colette decided to go with simple black, we could very easily see using bright or even neon spray paints to add a little more color to your ‘butterflies’.

Repeat this several times for a full field of butterfly lights and enjoy!