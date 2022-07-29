Skip to main content

Woman Makes “Solar Light Butterflies” Out of Dollar Store Finds

This will make any garden magical

If there is anything that we have learned about doing DIY and crafts over the past while, it is that there are a ton of creative people out there. These creators have been able to do so many neat things with unusual and low-cost items, totally transforming the original pieces into something new.

One such thing is this awesome Dollar Store butterfly light idea, straight from Colette (BlessedColette) on TikTok!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So the idea behind this cute DIY is to turn your average solar light into something a little more unusual and cool looking. After all, there’s very little about a solar light that makes it stand out, at least not in a good way, so decorating it and turning it into something creative can only be a benefit, right?

And what do you need for this DIY exactly? A solar light, some plastic clothes hangers, and some zip ties! Yep, that’s it! Colette starts off by taking the plastic hangers and zip tying one pair together with the hooks facing each other and one corner touching the next. This creates the first ‘wing’ of the butterfly, and should be repeated so you have two wings, one for each side.

Attach it to a longer pole, and spray paint or color the zip ties with black marker to create a cohesive look. And while Colette decided to go with simple black, we could very easily see using bright or even neon spray paints to add a little more color to your ‘butterflies’.

Repeat this several times for a full field of butterfly lights and enjoy!

lightbulb terrarium
Article

Crafty Creator Uses Dollar Store Lightbulbs To Create Adorable Terrariums

2 hours ago
blue geode
Article

Man Makes Gorgeous DIY Geode Mirrors For Twin Sisters

3 hours ago
Wine glass
Article

Husband Makes Perfect Cubby For Boxed Wine In the Fridge

4 hours ago
backyard makeover
Article

Watch Backyard Transform From Dry Grass Patch to Oasis

5 hours ago
shutterstock_572548042
Article

Apothecarist Shows Us How to Easily Make Oregano Oil

6 hours ago
alice in wonderland decor
Article

This “Alice in Wonderland” Dollar Store Centerpiece Is Perfect for Any Themed Party

7 hours ago
painting rainbows
Article

Woman’s Entire House Is Covered In Rainbows and It looks Like Something Out of a Dream

7 hours ago
Garlic
Article

This U.K. Woman's Improvised Garlic Rack Hack Is Genius

23 hours ago
Yarn
Article

DIY Yarn Art Is a Simple Way to Make the House Look Super Chic

Jul 28, 2022
room renovation
Article

Couple Renovating Master Bedroom Discovers Something Pretty Amazing Behind Dry Wall

Jul 28, 2022
Messy house
Article

Mom Shared Why She Isn’t Afraid to Show Her Messy House On Social Media

Jul 28, 2022
Fancy home
Article

Husband Nails What Driving Through a ‘Fancy’ Neighborhood Is Like With Your Spouse

Jul 28, 2022
pool noodles
Article

This Pool Noodle Cleaning Hack Is Pure Genius

Jul 28, 2022
gardening mistake
Article

Ohio Woman Shares Five Garden Mistakes She Made So We Won't Do The Same

Jul 28, 2022
old television
Article

Woman Creates a Cat Home Out Of A Vintage Find And The Results Are Terrific!

Jul 28, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.