People Are Losing it Over This Woman’s Solar System Blown Glass Stair Decoration

When it comes to interior design, some people like to express themselves and turn their homes into a colorful wonderland with green fuzzy stairs or thrifted McDonald's signs.

Others collect quirky and witchy decor that gives off Harry Potter vibes, such as TikTok creator Clare Edge, who shares in her video some unique blown glass decor, she came across. Let's take a look!

So neat!

According to Clare, it took her days to hang them this way - but it turned out great. And if you were wondering where she got this blown glass solar system from, it is by Spherical Magic.

Unfortunately, I would never be able to have anything like that because of my cat. And I'm not the only one feeling this way, looking at the comments section.

As TikToker @reconnecting_native_ wrote,

"Me wanting nice things…. Me looking at my 4 kids and 4 cats…. Never mind then."

That's how I feel, although I have no kids - just a cat and a dog.

Another TikTok (@taylor____moon) also said,

"My cat would DESTROY this."



Agreed. With cats around you just can't have anything nice.

Regardless, TikTok loved this unique decor and many were impressed with how neat it is hung.

As TikToker @writekerr wrote,

"They’re so even."

It's impressive, but as Clare mentioned it took her a while to achieve this.

And TikToker @kelliegerardi commented,

"Love this!'

I do too. It certainly goes hand in hand with all the other quirky and witchy stuff Clare has around her home that just makes sense.

