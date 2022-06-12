Skip to main content

Solicitor Attempts To Ride Segway Onto Homeowner’s Porch and What Happens Next Is Hilarious

Sorry, but we can't stop laughing.

Ring cameras have to be one of the greatest inventions. The home monitors let us know when we have company and allow us the opportunity to speak with our guests, without us having to actually answer the door unless we choose to do so, thanks to the device’s microphone and camera.

Additionally, the Ring doorbell gives us the opportunity to connect with others in our neighborhood as well. But, one of the best things about the Ring camera is because it records practically everything that happens on and around our property, we don’t miss a thing.

Such is the case with this homeowner whose Ring camera recently recorded a solicitor approaching their front porch while riding on his Segway and well, you'll have to watch what happens next!

WATCH THE VIDEO

LOL. We’re sorry for laughing, but this is hilarious! From what we can see in the video, it appears that he seems to be okay which makes it alright to laugh, however, his tablet appears to have gotten pretty damaged. And the way that piece of the tablet flew behind him is almost as hilarious as the attempted jump. LOL.

We love having a Ring camera for the security features for sure, but it’s moments and quick clips like this video that makes us really appreciate the handy device.

Lamesa Round Ice Cube Trays
Article

These Cute Ice Cube Trays Makes The Perfect-Sized Ice For Our Favorite Summer Drinks

Jun 11, 2022
Wooden crate
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Declutter Our Bathroom Counter Space With This Dollar Tree Hack

Jun 10, 2022
Flavor Ice Pops
Article

This Genius Popsicle Mom Hack Is Just In Time For the Summer

Jun 10, 2022
Reusable bottles
Article

Mom Shares Perfect Drink Hack For Those Hot Summer Days And It's Genius

Jun 10, 2022
Fruit flies on apples
Article

Woman Shares Super Cheap Hack To Get Rid of Fruit Flies and Gnats

Jun 10, 2022
Lemon tree
Article

Grow Your Own Lemons With This Super Simple Hack

Jun 10, 2022
SPOTMYUV 32-Pack UV Stickers for Sunscreen
Article

Mom Shares Genius Sunscreen Hack Just In Time For The Summer

Jun 9, 2022
Trash hoops
Article

Artist Transforms Literal Trash Into Beautiful Jewelry and TikTok Is Obsessed

Jun 9, 2022
Speakeasy bar
Article

The Couple Has a Super Secret Speakeasy Hidden In Their Basement and It’s Pretty Impressive

Jun 9, 2022
Rainbow lava lamps
Article

These Faux Lava Lamps Will Keep the Kids Totally Entertained This Summer

Jun 9, 2022
Kids playing with bubbles
Article

Mom’s Genius Hack Keeps Kids From Dumping Bubbles All Over the Backyard

Jun 9, 2022
Chia seeds
Article

Woman Covers Her Entire Toilet In Chia Seeds To Make ‘Weirdest Chia Pet Ever’

Jun 9, 2022
Trampoline
Article

Woman Transforms Old Trampoline Into a New Swimming Pool

Jun 9, 2022
Fresh corn
Article

Grow Your Own Corn With This Simple Hack

Jun 8, 2022
Bunch O Ballons
Article

Here’s What to Do With the ‘Stems’ of Kid’s Bunch O Balloons This Summer

Jun 8, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.