Solo Stove Is Offering Epic Prime Day Discounts

The ultra-popular outdoor fire pit and camping stove are seeing sizable discounts for Amazon Prime Day.

It's day two of Amazon Prime Day, and they're finally discounting the Solo Stove. Yes, the uber-popular — perfect for summer — outdoor entertainment and camping gear firepit. You can choose between two models. One is a firepit fit to gather around and create some s'mores. Or you can choose a small-but-might stove ($65.99, originally $149.99) perfect for outdoor cooking.

Either way, it's great for entertaining family and friends outdoors. And each model comes with the trademark smoke-free flame. 

For Prime Day, the Solo Stove Bonfire with a stand is 47% off at just $249.99. That's a $220 savings from the $469.99 MSRP, and it includes everything you need to get started. And if you're anything like the TikToker below, you might just get more than one.

You can also opt for the Ranger Backyard Bundle for $286.99 (30% off the $409.99 MSRP). It includes a Shield to help prevent sparks and embers from leaving the top, a stand, and a waterproof cover to protect the whole thing.

Also seeing discounts are a few made-for Solo Stove accessories, including the Roasting Sticks and Fire Pit poker, which might be part of the recipe for perfect s'mores. That set is $40 off at just $89.99.

Here is the full selection of Solo Stoves and accessories on sale for Prime Day 2022.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

