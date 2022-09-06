Skip to main content

Mom DIYs the Perfect Playroom For Son

It looks magical

As parents, we’ve learned many things that helped us tremendously throughout our journey of parenthood. From hacks that help keep our kids calm while shopping to fun DIY projects that keep our little ones entertained, that are no ends to what we will do to ensure our kids have what they need to help them thrive and be happy, which is ultimately what makes us parents happy as well.

In addition to dun DIY projects and parent hacks, another game changer that benefits both parents and children is having a playroom. Having a dedicated space for your child to play not only makes for easier play dates, but also helps keep your home tidy. If you’ve been contemplating creating a playroom for your child and need a little inspiration, check out this cute playroom that TikTok content creator and mom @saniafaheem_ created for her son.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Isn’t this playroom so adorable and perfect?! We love how she created space on the wall for her son to draw and pick out his favorite books as well that cute and comfortable-looking canopy chair where she can sit down with her son and relax while watching him play or read a book to him. The muted yellow paint that she used to paint a sun on the wall is so cute and perfectly complements the LED light strip that she transformed into her son’s nam

Her followers took to the comment section to express their love of this cute play space. “I’m in love with that idea !!!!” @dominiquefuentes20 wrote. “The chalkboard wall is so cute,” @dermdocmom commented. “This is THE best wall idea !!” @honeyybummm wrote. “Omg this is amazing, I’ve always wanted my boy to have a chalk board wall. Did you choose a Sun because he’s your Son-shine?

We love this playroom! And although it’s nice to have a dedicated play space in your home, it’s not a requirement to ensure your kids are happy, however, it can help and does provide benefits to both parents and their kids. 

