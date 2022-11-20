Woman Hosts Annual Soup Party and TBH We Want an Invite

Bust out your ladles, crock pots, and dutch ovens, It's officially soup season and we could not be more happier. Fall and winter have so many lovely attributes but being able to eat soup 5 nights a week and it being totally acceptable is by far a top contender. Whether you favor blended smooth soups like butternut squash, hearty stews such as beef and vegetables, or a cold day classic like chicken noodle soup, we can all agree that soup is a fall and winter seasonal must!

For over 15 years a group of friends have been bonding over soup, they meet annually to throw their soup party where they galavant, sip on soups, and vote for a winner. Their festivities have been spreading among TikTok all from a fun video that @kendyshake shared of their annual friend soup party.

We love this idea, I can't imagine a better way to hangout with my friend than hangout, fill up on soup, and then well you know… eat more soup. Their party looks bustling, with crock pots lining the large tables set up in their serving space, we imagine there must be a multitude of different soup creations to try.

After the friends have spent a better part of the day hanging out and trying all the different soups they cast their vote for their favorite, when the winner is chosen they recessive and engraved ladle.

All I’m going to ask is… can I get an invite?

