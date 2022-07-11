This Outer Space Themed Reading Nook Is Absolutely Out of This World

Reading nooks are probably one of our favorite places in a home. You can take a little corner in your home and transform it into a magical little nook where you can find some alone time and escape into the pages of your favorite book. And thanks to social media, TikTok in particular, we’ve seen a spooky book nook, a book nook that included the cutest tiny Mexican restaurant made out of a popcorn box and an out of this world space-themed book nook for kids!

If you’re familiar with the spaced-themed book nook we wrote about not too long ago, then you’ll be happy to know we have an update from TikTok user @frills_and_drills showing us the progress she’s made on her client’s kids’ book nook. And, well, it’s come a long way as you can see in the video below!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Since the first video of this book nook series, she’s completed so much from painting the moon and and night sky to adding a rocket into this cute little nook! The overall project took a total of two weeks to complete and judging by the looks on the kids’ faces after seeing the final reveal, it was all worth it! The nook used to be an a plain and empty closet space underneath the staircase, but with a few DIYs and a little creativity, she was able to transform the space into an area the three kids will enjoy going to!