Skip to main content

This Outer Space Themed Reading Nook Is Absolutely Out of This World

See what we did there?

Reading nooks are probably one of our favorite places in a home. You can take a little corner in your home and transform it into a magical little nook where you can find some alone time and escape into the pages of your favorite book. And thanks to social media, TikTok in particular, we’ve seen a spooky book nook, a book nook that included the cutest tiny Mexican restaurant made out of a popcorn box and an out of this world space-themed book nook for kids!

If you’re familiar with the spaced-themed book nook we wrote about not too long ago, then you’ll be happy to know we have an update from TikTok user @frills_and_drills showing us the progress she’s made on her client’s kids’ book nook. And, well, it’s come a long way as you can see in the video below!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Since the first video of this book nook series, she’s completed so much from painting the moon and and night sky to adding a rocket into this cute little nook! The overall project took a total of two weeks to complete and judging by the looks on the kids’ faces after seeing the final reveal, it was all worth it! The nook used to be an a plain and empty closet space underneath the staircase, but with a few DIYs and a little creativity, she was able to transform the space into an area the three kids will enjoy going to!

Trellis
Article

Man’s Cheap and Easy Hack For More Deck Privacy Is One To Steal

1 hour ago
older house
Article

Woman Shows Off One Of the Coolest Parts Of Their Old House and TBH We are Jealous

2 hours ago
paper flowers
Article

Crafter DIYs Cutest Paper Flower Out Of Just a Coffee Filter

4 hours ago
photography backdrop
Article

Run To Your Nearest Dollar Tree To Score This Inexpensive But Brilliant Photo Backdrop

Jul 10, 2022
Isobel Storage Console
Article

Couple Dupes $1200 Urban Outfitters Shelf for Just $25

Jul 10, 2022
shutterstock_1626976471
Article

Woman Scores Extremely Rare Plants At Big Box Store

Jul 10, 2022
braid in rug
Article

Woman Shares Why This Is the Best ‘ADHD’ Craft Out There

Jul 10, 2022
shutterstock_210178453
Article

Consider Laying Your Tomato Plants Down Instead of Planting Upright

Jul 9, 2022
ants climbing wall
Article

Here’s How to Get Ride of Ants With Zero Chemicals

Jul 9, 2022
halloween decor
Article

This Is Not a Drill: The Halloween Décor Has Landed In HomeGoods

Jul 9, 2022
shutterstock_1663239268
Article

Watch How These Simple Decals Totally Transform a Room For Half the Price of Painting

Jul 9, 2022
bee in flower
Article

Woman Sweetly Rescues Bee Trapped In Tulip

Jul 8, 2022
glass art
Article

This DIY Foil Trick Can Transform Any Picece of Glass In the House

Jul 8, 2022
Khloé Kardashian
Article

See Practically Every Corner of Khloé Kardashian's Home In Less Than 60 Seconds

Jul 8, 2022
'Femme House'
Article

Home Undergoes ‘Femme’ Makeover and Honestly, We’re Swooning

Jul 8, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.