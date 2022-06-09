Skip to main content

The Couple Has a Super Secret Speakeasy Hidden In Their Basement and It’s Pretty Impressive

We never would have known that it was there.

One of the many lessons learned in life are “things aren’t always what they seem.” The term can be used both figuratively speaking and in the literal sense, as well. But literally speaking, after seeing many mystery movies and television shows, I’ve learned that book cases, floors, mirrors and even certain spots on the wall can be more than what they seem.

Such is the case with this storage cabinet in this viral video from TikTok user @kimmie_livin_life, who shows us that an ordinary storage cabinet is way more than what meets our eyes. What’s beyond the average cabinet door is quite impressive!

WATCH THE VIDEO

We definitely wouldn’t have expected that just by looking at the storage cabinet. It’s so cool and unexpected! We like how they have the peep hole covered by the toilet paper and makes it look even more discreet.

We weren’t the only ones impressed with this secret speakeasy! Viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts as well. “Wow, that is awesome,” one TikTok user wrote. “That’s about the coolest thing I have ever seen,” TikTok user @girthyd75 commented. “That speak is beautiful,” @willieblunt1978 wrote. “This is freaking awesome!” @chrisbrntn commented. “Wow that place is awesome,” @sharonk868 wrote.

This secret basement speakeasy is so impressive! 

Rainbow lava lamps
Article

These Faux Lava Lamps Will Keep the Kids Totally Entertained This Summer

58 minutes ago
Kids playing with bubbles
Article

Mom’s Genius Hack Keeps Kids From Dumping Bubbles All Over the Backyard

2 hours ago
Chia seeds
Article

Woman Covers Her Entire Toilet In Chia Seeds To Make ‘Weirdest Chia Pet Ever’

3 hours ago
Trampoline
Article

Woman Transforms Old Trampoline Into a New Swimming Pool

4 hours ago
Fresh corn
Article

Grow Your Own Corn With This Simple Hack

22 hours ago
Bunch O Ballons
Article

Here’s What to Do With the ‘Stems’ of Kid’s Bunch O Balloons This Summer

23 hours ago
Glow in the Dark Rocks
Article

Kid-Friendly DIY Glow In the Dark Vase Is Perfect for Littles Who Are Scared of the Dark

Jun 8, 2022
Little girl sitting on books
Article

Mom Makes Out of This World Reading Nook for Kids

Jun 8, 2022
Wisteria flowers
Article

Woman ‘Bottles’ Her Favorite Smelling Flowers With Old Perfumery Method

Jun 8, 2022
Little girl with mosquitoes
Article

Woman Says This Salve Is Alll You Need to Keep Mosquitos Away

Jun 8, 2022
Candles
Article

Here Are 3 Tricks For Getting a Better Smelling House

Jun 7, 2022
Fly on the window
Article

Woman Shows Us How She Easily Catches Flies With This Affordable Fly Trap

Jun 7, 2022
Yard lights
Article

Watch How This Woman Transforms These Colorful $1.25 Dollar Tree Jars Into Garden Lights

Jun 7, 2022
Shur-Line 1500C Handi Painter
Article

Woman Shares Best Staining Tool For Messy DIYers and We’re Obsessed!

Jun 7, 2022
Fruit Coasters
Article

These DIY Dried Fruit Coasters Are Perfect for BBQs

Jun 7, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.