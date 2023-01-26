Woman Gets Scare of Her Life When Giant Spider Sets off Security Camera

She may be burning the house down as we speak.

You may have had a close call with a spider before. Maybe it was in the bathroom or even behind your fridge where you thought no one would see you. But when you finally did realize what it was—the arachnid staring through its beady eyes at your skin—you probably screamed and ran away, hoping never to see that creature again.

So when this woman's security camera goes off, she expects to see a person or passing car. Instead, she sees something that makes her heart stop: spider legs.

The comment section was spot-on. Even if you like spiders, this little moment would make most people jump.



"That isn't a spider it's a monster. Leave now, pack, and run." @carolliptrot1

"Say goodbye to the house everyone it belongs to the spider now." @Cardinal

Folks shared their personal accounts of this kind of scare.

"This happened on my son's baby monitor one time. Scared the absolute poo out of me." @Michelle Hadley

You don't often hear of people afraid of spiders, but this woman has a good reason to be scared. She's been living in her house for 30 years and has never seen such a large spider. She had no idea how it got into her home until security footage showed the spider crawling across the camera lens.

If we were her, we would sleep with the lights on, ensuring every corner of our home is checked before bedtime.

It's always good practice to check your security cameras for any strange activity, especially if you live in an area with many bugs or other pests! You never know what's a security issue or just a matter of bugging out!

