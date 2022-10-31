Skip to main content

This Spiral Herb Garden Is the Stuff of “Kitchen Witch” Dreams

Cottagecore and useful? Sign us up!

Herbs are useful in so many ways, they elevate meals, can be used in herbal remedies, and are beautiful in a landscaping design. If you haven’t tried your hand at growing herbs at home you totally should! They are one of the simplest plants to grow, with some varieties needing very little care once established!

Perhaps one of the most unique and dreamy herb gardens we have seen is this spiral herb garden grown by @mzanziorganics, who posted to TikTok a video of their mystical herb garden bed.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

We love how they formed mud and flat stone together in a wide distance to create the structure of their spiral bed. The video shows a man washing the mud away from their creation to reveal the beautiful stone walls of the bed, assuming the bed will be filled with dirt and planted with fresh herbs, ready for any kitchen witch's usage.

Aside from the spiral herb garden the TikTokers entire page is dedicated to urban farming, with neat tips and tricks on growing your own food, living off the grid, homesteading, and wild harvesting foods. We love the lifestyle they are embracing and hope to see videos updates of their spiral herb garden full of life in the near future! 

