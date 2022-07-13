You may not realize it, but your bathroom is (or at least it can be) an extremely versatile room! You don’t HAVE to stick to lighthouses and seashells, or admittedly gorgeous grey and white marble to ‘make the space look larger. Not knocking this if that aesthetic is your thing, but why not… branch out just a little bit?

Why not add a little bit of spice?

WATCH VIDEO HERE





Arianna Daniels went one step further and turned her bathroom on its metaphorical head, and we are absolutely in love with it. Her old bathroom was… seriously outdated, and as Arianna herself says, she absolutely hated it. There was no life, little light, and really… nothing that stood out as even semi-interesting.

But she was going to change all of that.

Using the popular vampire comedy tv show (which is a great combination of words if we ever heard one) What We Do In The Shadows, Arianna gives her bathroom a spooky, gothic aesthetic fit for any ancient castle. Black marble contact paper gives an old vanity brand new life, old picture frames repainted with fresh gold spraypaint line the walls, ‘new’ cabinet pulls add a little extra ‘something’, and amazingly deep and dark maroon walls with black accent pieces make this room one we’d happily spend eternity in.

Okay, maybe we’d need food at some point, but you get what we mean.

Now, since all of Arianna’s decor is thrifted and upcycled, she saved a ton when it came to redecorating her bathroom, and we think that might be the best part of this entire look. Spooky, witchy vibes for cheap? Yes, please!