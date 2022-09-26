This Is Your Official Sign to Go Thrifting and “Spook-ify” Old Paintings

The month is drawing to a close, bringing us that little bit closer to one of our favorite seasons -Halloween! And we are sure you couldn’t tell it is one of our favorites, not with the dozens of articles we’ve posted with everything from cute and creepy DIYs to fun things you can do with family and friends to get yourself ready for the season.

Today we are covering one more video that combines the two - giving you a chance to create some awesome décor for your home while also maybe spending some time with family and friends in an all-inclusive DIY!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

GoodwillSoCal shares a lot of little tips and tricks for using items that you can find, thrift, and even flip for your everyday life. Today they are showing off how you can hunt down old painted pictures and turn them into fabulous Halloween-themed DIYs!



So the very first thing you will want to do is go and find said paintings. This creator has found an old, rather cute, framed image of a simple and rather unassuming house. In fact, it's pretty cute with its little curling flowers and homey house. But they’re going to change that.

Gathering up some paints, they start to paint everything that they can into the picture, adding in various Halloween touches to make it fit into the fall aesthetic. You can spot a ghost up in the window, some pumpkins littering the sidewalk, a few bats flying overhead, and even a black cat or two doing what cats do best - lounging around and staring out at you. While this one turned out still rather cute, we could easily see upping the creep factor if that is the look you are going for!

Now, how does your family or friends come into this? Well, you could find several such paintings and either host a competition or just a few fun hours of painting fun! You could even turn it into a sip-and-paint, where the drinks flow and you get to paint the creepiest or kookiest image that you can!