Dad Spray Paints Cereal Mascots Right Onto the Cabinet So Kids Never Ask Where It Is Again

That’s one way to do it.

As a parent, you might encounter a few challenges, and to make things easier in life for you and your kids, using art is a good way. Sometimes this means giving your kid a can of spray paint, so it can go to town with it, at other times it means you - as the parent - need to get creative.

Dad and TikTok creator, @justinflom came up with a genius way to let his kids know which cabinet in the kitchen has the cereal, so they can find it themselves.

It looks so fun! What a cool dad!

As you can see in the video, Justin uses different templates that he layered, as well as different colors of spray paint to create the designs of the cereal boxes. Such as Tony the Tiger of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, as well as Lucky Charms, Captain Crunch, Fruit Loops, Raisin Bran, and Cheerios.

This is such a great idea! I am sure his kids love it too.

TikTok also thought this was a pretty genius idea, according to the 29.4K likes the video received! However, some people in the comments section focused more on the fact that he didn't take the cabinet door off before he started to use the spray paint. Others pointed out that the paint on the borders stressed them out. Maybe it doesn't bother him?

Yet another TikToker said,

"Might be easier if you tape stickers instead."

Maybe.

But would it look as cool? Probably not.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.