Skip to main content

So Apparently, You Can Change The Position of Spray Paint

No more spray painting sideways

themselves through art. From canvas boards to street art, spray painting remains an excellent and inexpensive way to tell stories or pay homage to your favorite cartoon characters and entertainers. One of the things that most cool about spray painting besides the art itself, is the technique the artists use.

How artists are able to create art while spray painting sideways has always been fascinating, but perhaps what’s a bit more intriguing than that, is how you can actually change the orientation of a spray paint nozzle! Check out the quick tutorial from TikTok content creator @sidneyraz to see exactly how easy it is to do!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As he explains in the video, to change the orientation of the spray paint nozzle, all you need to do is open the can, look at the nozzle and check for the line. Simply use your fingernail to click and change the direction of the line (which controls the position of the spray paint). That’s it — so easy!

His followers and viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “I’m in my 40s and I didn’t know,” @ncristinaj wrote. “The more you know…” @emilywesterfield commented. “Yeah, it's written on the can if it has the adjustable nozzle,” @stsycho shared.

We had no idea!

Sateen sheet set
Article

This Is How You Easily Fold a Fitted Sheet

corks
Article

U.K. Woman Shows Us How to Easily Transform Corks Into Tiny Ghosts and It's Too Cute

shutterstock_2146033467
Article

Woman Weaves Gorgeous Headboard for Loft Bedroom and It’s So Simple to DIY

lamp shade
Article

Watch Plastic Soda Bottles Be Transformed Into a Chic Lamp

funny fail
Article

First Time Home Owner Fail Equals Hilarious Video

pottery making
Article

Man Falls Down Insane “Pottery” Rabbit Hole

shutterstock_1154853643
Article

Watch Woman Fake a Gold Frame On a Mirror

succulent propagation
Article

Watch This Incredible Succulent Propagation Process

fall decor
Article

Wife Gives Husband Sticker Shock Heart-Failure Over Cost Of Fall Decor Haul

old paintings
Article

Woman Gives Thrifted Painting a Vampire-Inspired Makeover

fall ready
Article

Don’t Forget These Simple But Essential Things to Get Your Home Ready For Fall

picture frame
Article

Woman Saves Space By Making Cabinet Picture Frames

painting mural
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Paint a Mural You Can Easily Remove

hot glue gun
Article

Here’s How to Make Spooky Hot Glue Cobwebs

ancient toaster
Article

Would You Be Daring Enough To Try Out This 100 Year Old Toaster?

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.