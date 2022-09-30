So Apparently, You Can Change The Position of Spray Paint

themselves through art. From canvas boards to street art, spray painting remains an excellent and inexpensive way to tell stories or pay homage to your favorite cartoon characters and entertainers. One of the things that most cool about spray painting besides the art itself, is the technique the artists use.

How artists are able to create art while spray painting sideways has always been fascinating, but perhaps what’s a bit more intriguing than that, is how you can actually change the orientation of a spray paint nozzle! Check out the quick tutorial from TikTok content creator @sidneyraz to see exactly how easy it is to do!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As he explains in the video, to change the orientation of the spray paint nozzle, all you need to do is open the can, look at the nozzle and check for the line. Simply use your fingernail to click and change the direction of the line (which controls the position of the spray paint). That’s it — so easy!

His followers and viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. “I’m in my 40s and I didn’t know,” @ncristinaj wrote. “The more you know…” @emilywesterfield commented. “Yeah, it's written on the can if it has the adjustable nozzle,” @stsycho shared.

We had no idea!