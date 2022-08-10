This Spray Painting Tip Will Save You Plenty of Time...And Effort

How did we not think of this before?

This may be quite obvious, but we love DIY projects, especially when it involves sprucing up our home and making it an even more beautiful place. Given how much we enjoy tackling a variety of home DIY projects, we love when we’re able to find hacks that make these projects a lot easier to do.

This latest spray paint hack we found courtesy of DIY and design enthusiast Mercedes of TikTok account @with.love.mercedes is probably one of our favorite finds, simply because it’s unbelievably easy to do! Check it out for yourself in the video below.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, she simply applies tape around the door handle. Next, she cuts a hole into a cardboard box that’s big enough to fit around the door handle and slips the box over the door handle. Afterwards, she simply spray paints the for handle black, removes the box and finally removes the tape. We love how she didn’t have to remove the door handle to achieve having a black door handle, just as much as we love how this hack leaves the entire area around the door handle completely mess-free.

Of course this works with just about any sole object that you’d like to spray paint without spray painting the area around it.

This is simply genius!