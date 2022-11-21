Warning: This Video Is Could to Make You Want to Spray Paint Your Windows

If you’ve done any sort of interior design work or home remodel you are not shy about the fact that things start adding up very quickly. Going the DIY route is definitely a lot cheaper but still can be pricey depending on what you choose to do. Window replacements for example cost a lot, you can save money on the labor cost by installing yourself but the material cost is often far greater.

Home designer and DIYer @crystelmontenegrohome realized the crazy high market of new windows and said no thanks to installing a new one to replace her dreaded one that sat above her kitchen sink, instead she used a can of spray paint and made her bland window look brand new!

Tapping off her walls and glass of the window she spray painted the frame a jet black, which completely transformed the once dull white window and added a sense of newness that draws your eyes towards it. The black paint around her window frame ties in with the grout that lines her kitchen backsplash tiles and the two dark black scones that sit directly above the window.

Yet again another reason a little black paint can make anything look good.

