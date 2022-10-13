Skip to main content

For Anyone Obsessed With SquishMallows, This One’s For You

The perfect storage “container” DOES exist!

If you're an '80s baby and were a child in the '90s, you probably had a collection of something. And collectibles can be anything you could think of, such as Beanie Babies or other stuffed animals. We also know at this point that not all stuffed animals are created equal and are just for children. 

A good place to look for some vintage collectibles is of course estate sales but whatever it is, there is a place that sure sells it. Speaking of '90s vibes and stuffed animals, this TikTok creator @idk_art123 shows us how to transform a plastic blow-up chair into the ultimate must-have. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

If you always wanted cool furniture that also offers storage and a way of displaying your SquishMallows, this is certainly a way to do so. 

All you need is a blow-up chair - also known as "inflatable furniture" - which nowadays people use for floating in the pool. However, back in the '90s, this was used for decorating your home because it was cool. Thanks to Amazon these are still available. 

All you need is a pump to blow it up, scissors, and some tape or adhesive seal, specifically for inflatables. First, cut a hole into the blow-up chair, stuff it with your collection of SquishMallows, and stitch it back up and your cool '90s look is completed!

As you might know, this blow-up chair comes in many different colors, so you can choose whichever color your heart desires!  I bet hot pink would look cool too. You could also use other stuffed animals, or trolls if you were collecting them. I wish I kept mine from my childhood. 

