Man Uses Dollar Store Stackable Letter Filers to Make Gorgeous Floating Shelves

If you've ever wanted to add some extra storage space to your home, this DIY project is an incredibly affordable way to do it. All you need are a few letter-filing trays from the dollar store and a few screws from your toolbox. The finished result looks like something out of an architectural magazine—for less than $5! They're perfect for displaying plants, books, or anything else you want.

Let’s face it, we could all use organization in our lives. This dollar store stackable letter filers has been a great way to get mine started. It’s easy, cheap, and looks nice once it is set up!

This hack was really popular. Who doesn't love an affordable way to upscale your storage or display options?

First, use a pencil to mark where you’d like to put the screws. Then, get out your drill and screwdriver and begin installing them! (If you don’t have a drill or screwdriver handy, they can be purchased at any hardware store.)

Also, be sure you are using anchors for extra security in case someone bumps into one of these shelves. It is always better to be safe than sorry! Now that everything is done, using a level on top of each shelf so that it is straight. Hang up all seven letters onto your wall or door frame with wire hangers, and enjoy being fancy for less!