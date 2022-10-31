Skip to main content

This Amazon Stain Remover Works Like Literal Magic

It even works on older stains!

Amazon has changed the lives of millions, especially since so many of us can get the items we need to be sent directly to our doors without ever having to leave or head to our local big box store. The huge warehouses and interconnected, worldwide nature of Amazon also mean that we’ve been introduced to products we’ve never heard of or seen before, products that may work a little bit better than anything we’d used previously!

So if you are looking for a cleaner that is going to remove any and all stains, open up your browser, head to Amazon, and get ready for Alexis Shvili’s newest Amazon find!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Alright - we have to admit that when we first saw this product we didn’t think it really could work all THAT well. In fact, Alexis clearly states, and shows, that this ‘miracle’ liquid works on cleaning most of the stained clothes that she has, even ones that have been through the dryer. Yes, those stuck-on stains that seem to be even more set in can be gotten out with one product.

The trick to getting these stains out? An Amazon product called NML Clothes Stain Remover. All you have to do is spray the liquid on, let it sit for a minute, and you can practically watch the stains disappear before your very eyes!

You can watch as the video shows off how the liquid quickly soaks in, pulling up rust stains from old metal pins on a hat, oil and drink stains on various pieces of clothing, and even a set in grass stain on a pair of white shoes. We can only imagine how well this would work on stains on a couch or carpet, so excuse us while we run and find some for ourselves!


