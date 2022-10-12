Skip to main content

Woman's DIY Stained Glass Ceiling Is to Die For

We’d hurt our necks looking up at this all the time.

Stained glass is absolutely beautiful, but it can also be just a touch impractical. Unless you have an old house, or you have been able to retrofit a church or something, you’re going to have a hard time adding real stained glass to your home.

Of course, there are alternatives, ranging from peel-and-sticks you can add to your windows to something like this woman’s neat spray-paint trick that transforms traditional glass window panes into something absolutely stunning.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So the creator behind WanderingPeacockHouse has quite the creative streak, so when given the opportunity to use a bunch of old window panes, some spray paint, and a blank spot in her ceiling, you know she jumped on it. She grabs all of those frames and heads outside, paints the frames themselves black to help give them a cohesive look, and begins her spray painting journey.

Now, we want to let you know that if you tried this, there is no point in trying to be perfect. The goal of the spray paint on the glass is to have that see-through effect, and you’ll be swirling all of the colors anyway. This creator starts off by laying down bases of white and metallic gold, then follows that up with her brighter shades - blue, purple, and green.

Each pane of glass gets a quick spritz before she moves on to the next until all of the panes are covered and eventually she puts them all to the side to wind up drying. She then heads inside before enlisting the help of her husband who has already stripped the framing off of the ceiling, revealing the skylight overhead. Now the whole plan comes together as the pair start installing the frames on the ceiling beams.

The end result is like seeing stained glass on the ceiling, all without paying exorbitant prices to do so! We love the play of light through the glass, and the various shades work so perfectly together! 

cleaning dust
Article

Here Are Some Areas In Your House That Might Need Some Extra TLC

home renovation
Article

Woman Begins the Most Meaningful Renovation of Her Life

stink flower
Article

Man Comes Home to a Foul Smell and Discovers It’s One of His Houseplants Blooming

macrame art
Article

Woman’s “Time Crunch Craft” Is Perfect If You Need a Quik Gift and You’re Broke

lemons in a netted bag
Article

Woman Uses Loofas For Produce Bags and It’s High-Key Genius

shutterstock_2065371974
Article

Woman Converts Dated Living Room Partition Into Chic Breakfast Bar

ringing doorbell
Article

Elderly Neighbor Ding Dong Ditches For A Funny Reason

Bedroom
Article

Three Easy Steps To Make Your Bed Look Pinterest-Worthy

charcoals pencils
Article

Mom Makes Teacher a DIY Pencil Dispenser and It’s So Adorable

Spray Nine cleaner
Article

If You Have a Hard Time Removing Difficult Stains From Countertops, You'll Want to Try This

shutterstock_352396829
Article

Watch Woman Recreate Giant Christmas ornament dupe

fall lantern
Article

This Adorable Fall Lantern Is Perfect For Small Spaces

woman holding a red coffee mug
Article

Woman Lists All the “Weird” Things That Make Her 34-Year-Old Heart Happy and Girl, We Get It

neighbors
Article

Woman Eloquently Explains What It Is Like to Grieve Good Neighbors

chalkboard wall
Article

Couple Puts a Sheet Of Chalkboard Above the Bedframe For One Cute Reason

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.