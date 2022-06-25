Skip to main content

This DIY Faux Stained Glass Looks Exactly Like the Real Thing

We could hardly tell the difference!

There’s just something about stained glass that entrances me; maybe it's the light coming through the different colored glass or the thought of how much work went into each and every piece. It is no wonder that it is super expensive, all things considered. It is why so many people go with alternative glass looks, which can still be lovely in their own right if a little more basic.

But what if we told you that you could get that same great stained glass look without the work or the hefty price tag?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Johnny, aka Johnny_the_alchemist over on TikTok, managed to come up with a brilliant hack for stained glass windows. He starts with your normal, everyday window; ordinary glass, typical pane, everything. The first step is to clean everything, because you don’t want bugs or icky things left behind on your window when you’re trying to turn it into something beautiful.

Next, it seems like Johnny puts some type of semi-transparent cling wrap up. A simple sketch is laid out and you can already tell just how beautiful this is going to become. The next few cuts show a little bit of the process, but from what we can tell, it looks like some Elmer’s glue and some craft paint are involved.

Really, we almost couldn’t believe that the end result was entirely free-handed, a Johnny assures us in the comments. Luckily, we weren’t the only ones; many other commenters were also amazed that the creator had done this all by himself with just a hand-drawn sketch and a few other craft supplies. He also tells us that this project can even be rented or dorm room-friendly, as it can be peeled right off!

Now, just to wait for Johnny to put up the full tutorial! Make sure to check back because we will be posting that as soon as it is up!

