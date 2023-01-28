This Man’s Stained Glass Front Door Is Jaw-Droppingly Gorgeous

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Stained glass is a decorative art form used to create windows and other objects. The term stained glass can also refer to the colored glass itself and to works done in this medium. The term has been applied almost exclusively to artwork created in monochrome (single-colored) or with at least two tints of colors fused during firing.

Stained glass is found in many places around the world: from churches and cathedrals to public buildings like town halls or municipal buildings (such as city halls), libraries, universities, and schools.

One commenter said it best, "I want to learn how to do this; beautiful." @BlueBird

Fortunately, the creator of this video is also a stained glass artist, so you could always order your own dramatic front door, with all the extravagance of a Victorian home.

There are no rules when it comes to design, especially when it comes to front doors. Front doors can be any shape or color, and they don't have to be boring! Stain glass isn't just for churches, either! This stained glass front door is jaw-droppingly gorgeous, so much so that it's hard not to stare at it for hours on end.

The homeowner had this built by an artist specializing in stained glass artistry. The and unlike anything else he'd seen before; thus, his desire for this custom creation came into being--and boy, did he get what he wanted! There's no denying that this piece is breathtakingly beautiful!

