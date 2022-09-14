Skip to main content

Watch This Gorgeous Stained Glass Transform Into The Perfect Spider Web

We want one for our own window ASAP.

We have seen some absolutely beautiful things done with stained glass, and even more things that have been created from faux stained glass pieces. Just take a look at these beautiful windows that have been completely transformed using

But there are also creative people out there who are able to make these pieces themselves- cutting glass, staining it, then soldering it into place, into beautiful works of art. Just take a look at this gorgeous spiderweb stained glass piece that would be the perfect addition to your Halloween-themed home!

To be honest, we didn’t really understand how much went into putting stained glass pieces together. Luckily creator and shop owner Rose Linebaugh has put together this video displaying just one of the many pieces that she has made recently.

The stained glass in question is of a cute little spiderweb, and we can only imagine just how difficult it has to be to cut out those angles. Just picture a spiderweb and all of the curves, now imagine somehow managing to cut those precisely into the glass. And Rose doesn’t just use one type of glass, no, she uses multiple shades and patterns to help create the illusion of movement and texture in the spiderweb itself.

Next comes the soldering, which is carefully laying down extremely hot liquid metal so that each of the pieces will adhere to the next. It is this soldering that holds the entire piece together, and while Rose is able to do this with a small hand tool, just imagine how they did it back in the old days… We can’t even begin to picture all of the burns and cut fingers those poor people must have had before the invention of special glass cutters and soldering tools!

A little black paint and the piece if finally finished. Rose hangs it up in the corner of her window and it fits there like it was meant to be. Well, we are going to hurry off to her shop and purchase a spiderweb of our own before the holidays (and before they are all gone!)

