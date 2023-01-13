Apparently Baby Oil Polishes Stainless Steel Appliances Like a Pro

It looks good as new afterward!

Most of us know that steel is a hard, durable material that does not rust. Stainless steel is a type of steel that has been treated to make it even more durable and resistant to rusting, which makes it popular for kitchen appliances like stoves and refrigerators.

However, stainless steel can become dull and unattractive if you do not take proper care of it. With the help of baby oil, however, you can keep your stainless steel appliances looking shiny and new! Streaks and fingerprints make cabinets and appliances lose their luster.

We all know how nice stainless steel looks, but plenty of us need help keeping theses surfaces and appliances clean. One user was just as grateful as us!

"Yes!!!! every client I have talks about the appliances and faucets." @Chelsea White



All you need is a soft rag (like an old t-shirt) and a bottle of baby oil. Dab some baby oil onto your rag, wipe away fingerprints and streaks with the oily rag, then follow up with a dry cloth or paper towel to remove excess oil. And that’s it!

It really is that simple. There's more than one way to affordably and easily polish your stainless steel appliances and surfaces.

@Steph shared in the comments, "I use Windex lol."

Another user offered this idea, "Mineral oil works, too." @Lesli

Clean stainless steel appliances can be a challenge, but with baby oil and a little elbow grease, your kitchen looks new!

