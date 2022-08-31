Skip to main content

Cleaning Stainless Steel Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This Simple Concoction

This is so helpful!

Do you have a lot of stainless steel in your home, maybe in your kitchen or bathroom? Well, if you do, then you know that it can be an absolute hassle to get and keep, clean.

We have invested a lot of time, energy, and yes, even money, into keeping our own stainless steel looking its best. The front of the stove, the side of the fridge, and even the faucets and knobs in our bathrooms are all stainless steel and all prone to fingerprints and dirt smudges.

But luckily there are savvy creators out there who have come up with tips and tricks that we (and you) can use that will help take a bit more effort out of your stainless maintenance.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Jaded, who hails from Canada, is an eco-clean fanatic and in this video professes that she has the easiest and fastest stainless steel hack to take your stuff from spotty to spotless in no time flat. She starts by showing us the bottom of her oven door, which just so happens to be pretty streaky. You can see where stuff has splashed or little fingers have pressed, meaning she isn’t starting off with something clean and ‘cleaning’ it. No, her stainless steel starts out looking exactly like ours.

She then goes to show us how she creates an environmentally safe mixture of equal parts vinegar and olive oil (which most of us already have in our kitchens anyway) before applying it to a dry microfiber cloth. Now, here is the most important part: you will want to wipe the cloth with the stainless steel grain. This means wiping sideways (typically), not horizontally the way many of us likely wipe up.

You can see with your very eyes how quickly the spots come up, while the mixture also dries quickly so that there are no streaks left behind (which has always been a major issue for us whenever we are cleaning something similar!)

Hopefully, this handy little tip will help you just as much as it helped us! Here’s to seeing a few more spotless stainless steel appliances out there, all thanks to the basic ingredients of salad dressing!

