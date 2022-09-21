Skip to main content

Man Transforms Staircase From “Bleh” to Beautiful On a Budget

This simple upgrade can totally transform your house!

Being born in like the '70s or '80s will bring back memories of hideous wallpaper and carpet floors. Nowadays having carpet in your home would be unthinkable, as it collects so much dust and dirt. Most people go for open, clean, and minimalistic interiors, as it is easy to clean and gives the illusion of a bigger space. 

However, what if you just bought a home from like the '70s that still has carpet flooring? You can remove it yourself in a budget-friendly way. TikToker Steve (@sdotdiy) demonstrates in his video exactly how to accomplish that.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Look at the before and after! It looks like two different homes. The end results are clearly stunning. As Steve mentions in his video, it's a pretty easy DIY project, even if you aren't a pro. First things first, you want to remove the carpet from the staircase, which seems to be the most satisfying task. Then you want to remove the padding underneath, all stables, fill any holes, and sand down the surface area, so it's smooth and clean. Steve used black wood stain, but the choice of color is of course entirely up to you. However, there is something about the black-and-white look, that gives it somewhat of an expensive vibe. Steve also decided to create a landing, using pine-decking boards which he attached with screws and then stained black. He also painted some MDF quarter-inch sheets in white and cut them into the right dimensions to attach to the risers with a nail gun. The final touches were cleaning and caulking the edges, and there you have it, a brand new staircase on a budget. 

If you don't have the time or tools to create the landing, you can just sand down the stairs and stain them after removing the carpet. Either way, this makeover is superb. 

