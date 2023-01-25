Woman Completely Renovated Stairs With Leftover Material

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to certain renovations in your home, it can be quite shocking to learn that people sometime spend little to nothing to upgrade their space. The reason this is possible is because rather than go out and buy new materials to make that renovation happen, the DIYers opt to use materials they already have.

Such is the case with Angel of TikTok account @woodhomestead. She completely renovated her basement staircase using pre-owned materials and the reveal is nothing short of amazing!

The original basement staircase was a floating staircase that was made with old pieces of wood that didn’t look too stable and potentially looked as though they could have been quite dangerous to walk on. So, to upgrade the staircase and transform it to a closed riser staircase, she used materials she already had to give the stairs a backing that she painted black, stained the wooden steps in the color “American Walnut” by Minwax and added cute, floral designs that could either be wallpaper or freehandedly drawn.

I love this unique and upgraded twist she gave her staircase and as expected, so does her followers and fellow TikTok users in the comment section. “Yay! I’ve been very invested and inspired by watching this,” @elle4211 wrote. “Cute! Now the monsters can't grab my ankles when I walk down the stairs!” @kimberlygoff1 commented.

We agree — she did an amazing job upgrading this staircase!

