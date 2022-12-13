Woman Comes Up With a Super Cheap and Easy Way to Install a Stair Runner

And it looks so much better!

Some of the most popular DIY videos on social media involve upgrading your home. And it appears that sprucing up staircases remain at the top of the DIY list for many social media DIYers.

Aside from painting staircases, another traditional way to upgrade your staircase is by installing a runner. And if you’re in need of a cheap and easy tutorial, then you’ll love this quick tutorial from TikTok user @newbuild_with_character.

For this DIY stair runner, she and her partner was able to start on a blank white canvas since they purchased their home as a new build and requested to have the stairs painted white. After prepping the stairs by securing double-sided tape with carpet adhesive and staples onto the stairs, they installed their three runner rugs they purchased from their local store.

The final result is cute! And many of her followers and viewers in the comment section agree. “Well done,” @beckers666 wrote. “That is so much better than mine and mine was fitted by Carpet Right…” @antoniawh38. “Looks brilliant,” @donnaclark130 commented. “Genius idea,” @denisesheehan2 wrote.

We love this simple DIY!

