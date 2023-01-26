Woman Uses Leftover Wood From Stair Remodel and IKEA Bracket To Create Gorgeous Shelves

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to projects around the home, it is pretty easy to wind up with a lot of leftover material. It could be a kitchen project that turned out exactly how you wanted it but you wound up with some extra countertop, or maybe you’re doing some outdoor craft and now you’ve got tons of stuff still lying around once the project is actually complete!

My suggestion? Take a page from the creator of Weila Studios and use that leftover material to make something on top of your original project!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, where did this creator get all of her leftover materials from? She’d originally been doing a project where she had remodeled her stairs. That left her with a lot of extra wood and even entire steps that she wasn’t sure, at first, what to do with. She could have burnt them or tossed them in the scrap heap, but where is the fun in that?



Instead she decided to make something else with said scraps, making sure to use everything she’d had and not wasting a bit! She starts by sanding everything down to ensure that they all have the same level of ‘doneness,’ then wipes some tung oil over each to help restore them to their original shine.

Some Ikea brackets, spray painted a bright and lovely blue, come in next. Once completely dry, all this creator has to do is go ahead and screw all the brackets into her wall, then take her former-stairs and lay them overtop and voila - instant cool new shelves! They look amazing, and personally, I don't think you could ever tell that they had once been stepped in day in and day out by people going to the second floor!

Now, this is a repurposing I can definitely get behind and you can bet that I’ll be saving most, if not all, of my scraps from older projects from now on!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.