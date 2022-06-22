Skip to main content

Star Wars Fans Are Going to Lose It Over This Man’s Basement Theater

In a galaxy not so far away...

Every few years or so, a major movie franchise come around and not only cause chaos at the movie box office, but also creates a huge, dedicated fan base whose loyalty lasts for many years. Some of the successful franchises with a loyal fan base includes Harry Potter’s “Potterheads,” Star Trek’s “Trekkies” and Lord of the Rings “Ringers.”

Another major franchise we can’t neglect to mention is Star Wars. Spanning across multiple decades, “Star Wars” has maintained its’ popularity amongst many and people continue to show their love of the space-themed franchise by collecting memorabilia, dressing up as their favorite characters at comic-cons and even dedicating an entire room in their house to the beloved franchise.

The latter is exactly what mega fan Zach of TikTok account @lawjedi did in his house when he dedicated his entire basement to the popular franchise. The amount of detail and thought he put into this room is out of this world!

WATCH THE VIDEO

How epic is his basement theater?! Only true “Star Wars” fans will understand the “made the vessel run in less than 12 parsecs” reference and Zach clearly is a true fan. Given the extremely detailed design and the voice operated features, this basement is giving all of the “Star Wars” feels and we’re just as impressed as his followers are in the comments, “I’ve never been so jealous in my life,” @cspringmusic commented. “Do you have any idea how much I want this!!!!!!!!!!!” @boogie792 wrote. “Today I met envy,” @giorno188 shared.

How can you not love this?! Especially if you’re a “Star Wars” fan. 

Snake Plant In Window
Article

If You’re Thinking Of Repotting Your Plants, This Is Why You Should Do It

1 hour ago
wedding bride and groom
Article

Couple Gathers Family and Shocks Them By Turning Hangout Into Impromptu Wedding

18 hours ago
Empty paper towel rolls
Article

You Need a Paper Towel Roll for Your Bathroom Hand Towels

19 hours ago
Custom hand painted pool
Article

This Custom Painted Swimming Pool Is Total Summer Goals

20 hours ago
Henna crown
Article

Artist Gives Cancer Patient a Gorgeous Henna Crown

21 hours ago
Antique barstool
Article

Woman Restores Great Grandmother’s Antique Stool and Gives It a Magical Facelift

23 hours ago
family washing dog
Article

Woman Puts Soap In Her Garden Hose In This Genius Cleaning Hack

Jun 21, 2022
dryer door
Article

We Were Today Years Old When We Learned You Can Flip Your Dryer Door

Jun 21, 2022
Bathroom counter
Article

Mom Stocks Teen’s Bathroom With Coolest Gadgets

Jun 21, 2022
bouquet toss
Article

Plant Bouquets Are Officially Cooler Than Flowers

Jun 21, 2022
embroidery thread
Article

Any Crafter With ADHD Will Completely Understand This Woman’s Video

Jun 20, 2022
painting ceramic
Article

Woman Gives Target Dollar Section Dish the Cutest Upgrade

Jun 20, 2022
door lantern
Article

Woman Sends Secret Signal To Friends When She Lights Her Porch Lantern

Jun 20, 2022
estate sale
Article

Man Shoots Video Explaining What You’re Missing If You're Sleeping on Estate Sales

Jun 20, 2022
woman cutting wood
Article

Woman Hand Carves and Paints Creepy Decor In Honor of 'Stranger Things'

Jun 20, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.