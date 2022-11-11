This Hidden Statement Storage Is Exactly What We Need To Hide TV Cords

While we may enjoy playing our video games on our game consoles, one thing we do not enjoy is the exposed cords. In addition to exposed cords not being safe for young kids to be around, they’re also just not too appealing on the eyes. Thankfully though, there are multiple ways to hide these cords, however, our new favorite way to hide entertainment cords come from TikTok content creator and DIY maven @thehousewiththepinkbed.

Not only is her way of hiding entertainment cords aesthetically pleasing, but it’s genius!

While her husband originally wanted to build a chimney breast, she took it a step further and thought it would be a great idea to include some type of storage option. Knowing that she didn’t want to have their PlayStation console and other cords on display, they came up with the idea to create storage consoles using beautiful birch plywood.

While many of her followers and viewers in the comment section loved the idea, some were concerned if the wood will get too hot while playing the game, however, she reassured folks that they keep the storage door open while playing the game and close it when they’re finished, so therefore, they never had an issue with this cute storage option overheating.

Of course you can always choose to hide cords using cord covers, but this hidden statement storage is a great option if you’re able to do so!

