Woman Shares Ultimate Cleaning Hack That's a Total Game Changer

While I enjoy and appreciate having a clean home, I detest spending all day to achieve the stellar results I desire. While it helps to have a good music playlist going while cleaning my home, spending an entire day dedicated to solely cleaning isn’t really my jam.

Thankfully though, there are quite a few cleaning hacks that can not only help tackle daunting cleaning chores in a shorter amount of time, but can also do a better job at cleaning certain areas in your home more effectively than how you would traditionally clean them. Let this game-changing hack from TikTok content creator @hammsmom serve as proof!

Clearly, when it comes to cleaning your entire home effectively, steam cleaning is the way to go. What impressed us about this hack is that she used her steamer in places I never would not have thought to steam clean. She mentioned that she used the steamer in her refrigerator to help deep clean between the tight spaces of the shelves, rather than potentially spray chemicals inside her refrigerator. She also uses the steamer to clean her window sills, microwave, the toilet seat, her cabinets and so much more.

Much like the folks in the comment section of this video, we love this simple, yet effective cleaning hack!

