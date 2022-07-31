Bored? Here’s How to Make Your Own Stickers!

If you are anything like us, you probably get bored (like, a lot). That is why you are here, right - to look for some cute craft ideas you can do to take up your spare time or keep your mind and fingers busy? And we’ve got you covered, with everything from coffee filter flowers to the BEST craft for our ADHD crafters out there.

And today we are going to add to that list with something really fun - stickers you can make at home!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This DIY sticker craft comes to us from Oreopiey.x on TikTok, and can we just say how in love we are with this boredom buster? First, you will want to gather a few supplies, including some baking paper, drawing paper, tape, scissors, markers, and an idea of what you want to draw. Or don’t have an idea, and just doodle whatever comes to mind at the moment!

Draw and color away on another sheet of regular paper, then cut out your art and lay it down on the baking sheet (shiny side up) before covering it with your tape. Cut out the general shape of the sticker, leaving enough room around the edges that you can peel off the baking sheet once you are ready to use the new ‘sticker’.

And it is as easy as that! Draw, put together, then peel and stick! Now, you might want to be a little careful where you stick these stickers as they won’t necessarily be easy to peel. They use regular tape, after all, meaning that if you stick them somewhere expect them to peel like tape. But we are absolutely in love with this craft, as you can easily do it wherever you are, even on the go if you have the supplies at your side, or enlist the help of a kiddo to keep them occupied for a bit!