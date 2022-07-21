Skip to main content

This Hack For Removing Stickers Is Pure Genius

This is perfect for stickers stuck on products or pesky kids with stickers.

Ugh! The horror of having stickers plastered all over your wall!

We get it, unfortunately! And while we've already covered how to get picture 'gunk' off of your clothes, we've not touched stickers getting on anything else! Maybe you left your young child alone for a little too long with a sticker book, or possibly you have a teen who got a little bit ‘creative’. Either way, you now have a wall covered in stickers and you know that if you try to peel them up they are either going to leave a sticky residue behind or possibly even take up the paint.

Luckily we’ve got just the hack to help with that pesky picture problem!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Or well, Anita Birges from over on TikTok does! She is a crafty person so often buys crafts and the like that come with stickers that just won’t come off. So her brilliant idea is to actually use a common hair dryer rather than water, soap, or any kind of chemicals.

And the sticker does, indeed, come right off!

Take your hair dryer, turn it up on its heat or hot setting, and gently run it back and forth over the sticker you want to remove. Anita recommends doing this about four or five times (though you may have to do it a bit more if your sticker is especially sticky or old). The heat will warm up the glue, helping it to release its bond from whatever it is stuck to, and making peeling it off as easy as picking up an edge and remove!

If only we’d known this hack before! It would have saved us so much time and we wouldn’t be left with books, cups, plates, and everything else that stickers never quite fully peeled off of! Try it for yourself and let us know how it goes (and maybe share a thanks with Anita as well!)

