Man Builds Storage Area That’s Hiding In Plain Sight.

If you have a lot of stuff to store, finding space for everything can get pretty challenging. If you're anything like this guy, you've found ways to use every nook and cranny — even the stairs! This genius man turned his staircase into an awesome hidden storage area perfect for shoes or other items no one wants to see. Let's take a look at how he did it!

While the area might seem like just a place to store things, that couldn't be further from the truth. You can use this space for more than just storing items—it could also be a great place to hide an office or even a home gym! As shown in the video above, there are many ways to design your recessed storage area.

Ultimately, you’ll want to ensure that your storage area is well-designed and built right. You don’t want it to look like a garage or shed because then it will stick out like a sore thumb. The best way to do this is by making it blend into its surroundings as much as possible so that no one will notice unless they are specifically looking for something hidden there.

Although this storage hack was pretty ingenious, folks had another idea for how to use this dead space.

"Why not use it as a walk-in closet?" @Squirreling_thru_life

"Or just build a walk in closet..." @crispyramen8

"I would turn it into a walking closet!!" @user896851653980

Consider turning it into the perfect hiding spot if you have a staircase in your home. A small storage area can be created by simply blocking off the bottom part of the stairs and adding a door. The size of this hidden room depends on how much space you want to take up. Just think: what would you like to store?

