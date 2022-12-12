Atlanta Mom Turns Useless Blank Wall Into Storage Haven With Unfinished Home Depot Kitchen Cabinets

One of the best things about having extra space in your home is the fact that you have an opportunity to create something new. And this is especially perfect if you lack space and use the empty spaces to create additional storage in your home.

This is exactly what TikTok content creator @liveprettyonapenny did and honestly, it was a genius move that turned a blank wall into quite a beneficial space.

This 30 second video she uploaded makes the task look so easy, but we know she put in a ton of hard work to transform the space, especially all on her own — we’re impressed! To do this, she picked up eight unfinished cabinets in different sizes from Home Depot, built a base and added three cabinets before moving on to the next level and repeating the same process two more times. She finished the project by adding a baseboard, lattice strips to cover gaps, then built a plywood shelf at the top of the DIY project.

Unsurprisingly, many of her followers and viewers in the comments were amazed at her level of skills as well as her execution process and we agree!

What a great way to upgrade the empty space!

