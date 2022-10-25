Skip to main content

This Is Exactly What You Should Do With Your Produce To Make Them Last Longer

This is too easy to do

While it’s best to ensure your lifestyle consists of well-balanced diet that includes plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, we realize it’s not always easy to do considering not only has inflation caused many to suffer from an astronomical increase of their grocery bill, keeping your fridge stocked up with fresh fruit and vegetables is hard to maintain considering they don’t last as long as other foods.

However, contrary to what you may believe, you actually can hold onto some produce for a few weeks depending on how you store it. Just take a look at TikTok content creator @livingplanetfriendly's tips on how to store your fresh fruit in order to keep it for a couple of weeks!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In this video, she uses strawberries as her fruit model and reveals that simply storing the strawberries in the plastic containers they come in isn’t what you want to do if you want to keep them fresh for a longer amount of time. Instead, you’ll want to cut the strawberry tops off and soak the strawberries in a solution of baking soda and cold water. Afterwards, she rinses off the strawberries before towel drying them and storing them into an air-tight container.

We love this easy solution to keep your strawberries fresh for a couple of weeks, you know, if you don’t eat them all first! 

shutterstock_649590304
Article

Woman Makes Fabric Ceiling In Her She-Shed and It’s Super Dreamy

kid and cow
Article

Here Is Your Daily Proof That There Is Still Good In The World

Floral Bouquet
Article

Bride-to-Be's Eco-Friendly Wedding Bouquet Is Absolutely Breathtaking and Perfect For Sustainable Brides

shutterstock_423235624
Article

Watch This Woman Turn a Van Gogh Poster into a Table

piles of books
Article

This “Magic” Bookshelf Doubles As Decorative Art

indoor trash can
Article

Apparently, We Have Been Using Trash Bags Incorrectly

bathroom mirrors
Article

Woman Instantly Upgrades Bathroom Mirror With This Cheap Hack and We're Shook

Greens
Article

Harvest Your Edible Greens and Save Them for the Winter Months With This Trick

woman painting wall
Article

Woman Hilariously Breaks Down What It Is Like Doing Home Improvements With ADHD

hole in the floor
Article

Woman’s Granddaughter Falls Through Floor and What’s Underneath Is Shocking

cleaning shower
Article

Professional Cleaner Explains What 5 Renovations She Would Never Do In Her House

plastic roof
Article

Woman’s Plastic Roof Gives Her the Best Natural Lighting

Framed art
Article

North Carolina Designer Breaks Down What You Should Avoid In HomeGoods and What Looks Genuinely High End

holding hands over blanket
Article

Woman Sews Grandmother Beautiful Blanket Made of Grandpa’s Old Shirts After He Passes Away

christmas gnome
Article

You Can Make a Home Goods Level Christmas Gnome Out of a Laundry Detergent Bottle

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.