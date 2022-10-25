This Is Exactly What You Should Do With Your Produce To Make Them Last Longer

While it’s best to ensure your lifestyle consists of well-balanced diet that includes plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, we realize it’s not always easy to do considering not only has inflation caused many to suffer from an astronomical increase of their grocery bill, keeping your fridge stocked up with fresh fruit and vegetables is hard to maintain considering they don’t last as long as other foods.

However, contrary to what you may believe, you actually can hold onto some produce for a few weeks depending on how you store it. Just take a look at TikTok content creator @livingplanetfriendly's tips on how to store your fresh fruit in order to keep it for a couple of weeks!

In this video, she uses strawberries as her fruit model and reveals that simply storing the strawberries in the plastic containers they come in isn’t what you want to do if you want to keep them fresh for a longer amount of time. Instead, you’ll want to cut the strawberry tops off and soak the strawberries in a solution of baking soda and cold water. Afterwards, she rinses off the strawberries before towel drying them and storing them into an air-tight container.

We love this easy solution to keep your strawberries fresh for a couple of weeks, you know, if you don’t eat them all first!