Woman Buys Fully Constructed Storm Shelter for Less Than $9k

Tornado season may have already ended, however, there’s no telling with the weather nowadays, so it’s always best to be as prepared as you can be. If you live in an area that’s prone to receiving bad storms such as the states that are loosely referred to as “Tornado Alley” - Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota - or if you reside in an area that experiences hurricanes, floods, thunderstorms or other potentially life-threatening weather events, chances are you may already be well-versed in preparing for such storms.

Illinois-based TikTok user @susan_was_here shows us exactly how ready she is in the event she experiences one of the many severe weather storms that are common in Illinois. Thanks to her fully-constructed storm shelter, she’s ready for whatever potential storm comes her way!

The storm shield that she purchased from Kentucky-based store Storm Shield Tornado Shelter, is an in-ground family shelter that can fit roughly six to eight people and only takes four to six hours to install in the ground. In the video, she takes us on a quick tour showing us the staircase that leads to the area that will temporality shelter her and her family in the event they need it. According to the store’s website, the storm shelter not only provides safety from severe storms but is also designed to meet the standards required for entry and are well ventilated according to FEMA and National Building Code Design Criteria.

One viewer in the comment section wrote “Some places will let you register your shelter with the fire department so they know where you are and to come look after a disaster!” @queen_treen620 shared.

That’s good to know! Hopefully, they won’t need to use it anytime soon, but it’s nice to see they’re prepared just in case.