Want To Make Your House Smell Like Fall? Try This Stovetop Potpourri

There is just something so special about the sights, and scents, of fall. The crisp autumn apples, clove and leaves, maybe even a bit of smoke from the first fire of the season. Scent is often the sense most strongly tied to our memories, and often if we smell something we will be tossed right back into that specific time period.

So let’s take a look at one TikTok creator who has shared her recipe for the ultimate Fall stove-top potpourri blend that is bound to make your house smell amazing and take you right back to your favorite childhood memories of the season!

Rachel Mead is our TikTok creator of the day, and we can practically smell the beauty of what she is cooking up through our computer screen. The imagined scents, even if we can’t physically smell them, are enough to start stirring up memories, and we can’t wait to go and grab some of the ingredients to do this for ourselves!

Luckily for us (and you), Rachel shares that you can easily swap out any of the ingredients for something that you have around the house so if you’re thinking you’re missing out on one thing or another, don’t worry!

So start off with a pot of water and put it on your stove. This will be your base for everything magical that is soon to be added! For Rachel’s mix, she adds two cups of fresh cranberries, two sliced oranges, a sliced apple, a couple of sticks of cinnamon, a handful of star anise, cloves, and some fresh rosemary that she had leftover from a recent trip to her garden.

Cover your mixture up and allow it to simmer, then pull your lid off and allow the delicious smell to permeate your entire house! This is THE best way to get your house (and yourself) ready for the fall and we can’t wait to try it out ourselves!