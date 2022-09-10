‘Stranger Things’ Bathroom Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Entered the Upsidedown

There is nothing more exciting than getting ready while you’re experiencing the vibes of your favorite show. Of course, you can watch it while you are getting ready for the day, or better yet get the full experience by giving your bathroom a makeover designed after the show you love the most. A front runner since its debut has been Stranger Things. If you aren’t familiar, Stranger Things is a Netflix sci-fi show set in the 1980s that will give you nostalgia in any way and makes you want to go back in time when television was still good.

A woman, who goes by the name @sp00kydraws on TikTok did exactly that and turned her bathroom into the Stranger Things experience galore.

Pretty cool I’d say. Guess what? You can do it too! Even if you aren’t an artist. What Sp00ky did was use red paint and what looks like black, however, the main colors of the Stranger Things color palette are dark- and medium purple, blue, and green. Therefore, your options are pretty much open when it comes to choosing the color of your paint, but I recommend incorporating a lot of red. When it comes to Stranger Things art, Etsy and eBay are good options, as well as thrift shops, Amazon, and even your nearest Goodwill. At those places, you are probably lucky as well to find towels or any other items every bathroom needs. Last but not least - is the light string, which you can definitely find at your local 99 Cents store.

Many TikTok users were thrilled and quite impressed with the results, according to the comment section of the video. And if you’re a parent who’s running out of options to entertain your kiddos, giving your bathroom a DIY makeover is a great way to entertain.