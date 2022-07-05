Sewing Aficionado Shows Us a Clever Way To Use a Plastic Straw For Sewing Projects and It's Genius!

You know, leave it to social media to come through and show us something we likely haven’t seen before. From painting the inside edges of our home doors to creating a bedside table out of Ikea bread bins, we’re constantly in awe of the amazing hacks and DIY projects that come across our social media feed.

Our latest hack we’re utterly impressed with is courtesy of TikTok creator @alejandramezadiy who shows in this video us how a plastic drinking straw can be extremely beneficial with this clever sewing trick!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video 12-second video, the DIY fashion and sewing creator simply tapes a short piece of a plastic drinking straw to her sewing machine and glides some yellow yarn through the straw and connecting it to the needle. With the help of white thread that’s already feeding into the needle, she’s able to easily finish her sewing project with this genius hack!

It’s no surprise that her followers anxiously took to the comments sharing their excitement about this hack. “OMG I hate when I find people smarter than me! Thank you so much for ! sharing your craft that is freaking awesome you are brilliant!” @brenda.angels12 commented. “Oh my god this is life changing,” @karamayart wrote. “I am in shock and awe! Must learn this immediately!” @bellaartista shared. “I love this Idea!! It’s exactly what I did not know I needed!!” @mommag592 commented.

We have to agree with her followers, this hack is brilliant! Have any of you tried this hack before?