This DIY Strawberry Box Is Kind of Useless, but TikTok is Still Shook by It

The season for gift giving is here and if you’re a crafty person that likes to give gifts in a quirky and thoughtful way, chances are, you’ll probably love this cute DIY from TikToker and artist @thisartperson.

She made the cutest little strawberry gift box that’s so cute and quite simple to make!

We love how this simple craft takes us back to our elementary school days! Using red and green construction paper and a crafty folding and cutting technique called “Kirigami,” she created the perfect shape of a strawberry. She then took a small hole puncher to create tiny holes at the top of the DIY strawberry box so she will be able to loop green string through (which is used to keep the DIY project together). Finally, she used a black permanent marker to draw little lines which are reminiscent of strawberry seeds and simply added a necklace to the inside of the gift box tying it.

Fellow TikTok users are in love with this strawberry gift box and honestly, we get it! We know it may not be practical enough to hold most gifts, but because it’s so adorable and unique, perhaps it could be a gift itself (maybe consider gifting it to a fellow crafter?) this holiday season!

