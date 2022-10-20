Still Throwing Away Strawberry Tops? Here's What You Should Do Instead…

How many of us are guilty of cutting off the strawberry tops and fed them to the dog or simply threw them away? While that may have been okay to do before social media, nowadays, we have so many content creators showing us plenty of options tat we can start doing to avoid wasting our food, especially if we don’t have a family pet that will happily eat them.

If you’re one that still trashes your strawberry tops or feeds it to the garbage disposal, you may just reconsider doing so after watching this delicious recipe from NYT bestselling cookbook author Carleigh of TikTok account @plantyou.

As seen in the video, the recipe she creates with strawberry tops is so simple to do that practically anyone can do it. All she does is take the strawberry tops and places them into a mason jar full of vinegar, allowing them to sit in the jar for a few days. The vinegar will eventually turn into a deep red color and at that point, the strawberry vinegar is now ready to enjoy over a bed of fresh greens in a salad.

This simple recipe is perfect for those of us who don’t eat the entire strawberry, but don’t want to waste food either. This is also great for those seeking to lead a zero waste lifestyle.