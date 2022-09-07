Skip to main content

Genius Kid Figures Out How to Cut a Bunch of Streamers for a Party at Once

Work smarter, not harder.

We’re all familiar with the term “work smarter not harder,” and when you apply this to your daily routine or even simply a project your currently working on, it can truly enhance your overall performance and productivity.

Such is the case with this smart girl who found a genius way to cut seven rolls of streamers for a baby shower that was about to start in a less than an hour !

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, she takes several rolls of streamers, places them on a dining room chair and pulls each of the streamers though the railing of the chair. After pulling the streamers through to the desired length, she cut off what she needs.

What a genius method! Viewers in the comments section were just as impressed with her level of thinking as we are. “Oh that's an engineer if we've ever seen one,” @dolby wrote. “This is a future engineer!” @ej_tn commented. “This is a fantastic way to cut streamers. Thank you for this idea!” @cuorebello3 shared. “Now this is thinking outside of the box!” @that.teacher.mom wrote.

We’re taking notes and learning so much from these kids nowadays. Not only was this idea genius, but she did it with a lollipop, too! 

cooler with ice
Article

Your Cooler Has a Secret We Bet You Didn’t Know About

pumpkin patch
Article

Portland Man Attempts to Turn His Downtown Area Into a Pumpkin Patch and It Looks Like His Plan Is Working

woman painting stool
Article

This DIY Mushroom Kiddie Table Looks Like It Came From a Fairytale

baby gate
Article

Dad Builds Epic Baby Gate For Huge Archway and Somehow It Still Looks Stylish

cds on display
Article

Woman Brilliantly Uses Old CDs In Her Macramé Art

books
Article

Check Out This Amazing Built-In Bookshelf Using An Under-stairs Nook

paint pour art
Article

North Carolina Woman Makes Gorgeous Wedding Gift For Friend By Using Poured Paint Method

cleaning baseboards
Article

Woman Uses Dishwasher Wand To Clean Baseboards and It’s Low-Key Brilliant

skeleton
Article

This Halloween Decoration Was Transformed Into the Perfect Planter

kids' playroom
Article

Mom DIYs the Perfect Playroom For Son

office
Article

Woman Transforms Closet Space Into the Perfect Office Nook

cool pumpkin
Article

Woman Transforms Dollar Store Pumpkins Into Gorgeous Pottery Barn Décor Dupes

tea cup
Article

Woman Makes Epic Tea Cup Art

sugar scrub
Article

DIY Rose Petal Sugar Scrub Is a Brilliant Way to Make Use of Old Roses

Indigo leaves
Article

Mom Dyes Daughter’s Hair With Indigo Leaves and It Turns Out Beautifully

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.