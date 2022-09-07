Genius Kid Figures Out How to Cut a Bunch of Streamers for a Party at Once

We’re all familiar with the term “work smarter not harder,” and when you apply this to your daily routine or even simply a project your currently working on, it can truly enhance your overall performance and productivity.

Such is the case with this smart girl who found a genius way to cut seven rolls of streamers for a baby shower that was about to start in a less than an hour !

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, she takes several rolls of streamers, places them on a dining room chair and pulls each of the streamers though the railing of the chair. After pulling the streamers through to the desired length, she cut off what she needs.

What a genius method! Viewers in the comments section were just as impressed with her level of thinking as we are. “Oh that's an engineer if we've ever seen one,” @dolby wrote. “This is a future engineer!” @ej_tn commented. “This is a fantastic way to cut streamers. Thank you for this idea!” @cuorebello3 shared. “Now this is thinking outside of the box!” @that.teacher.mom wrote.

We’re taking notes and learning so much from these kids nowadays. Not only was this idea genius, but she did it with a lollipop, too!