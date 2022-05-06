This Simple String-Light DIY Will Make Your Backyard Extra Dreamy This Spring

So when can we come by?

The last two years may have been a rollercoaster of emotions, but a positive we can all agree on is being outside in our backyards is actually fun. Whether you’re spending time outside gardening, swimming a few laps in your pool, or lounging around with family and friends, the breezy weather will have you maximizing your time spent outdoors, so why not create a dreamy, stylish space that both you and your company will enjoy?

The good thing is, you don’t always have to spend a lot of money to make your outdoor space better, especially if you start with something small.

Home décor connoisseur @Littlefarmhouseontaylor shows us how she was able to easily DIY some string light poles that instantly upgraded her patio to the perfect outdoor space!

She begins by gathering four 4x8 poles and drilled the out brackets to the pole to secure them together. She then drilled them into planters to help keep them straight before adding 60 funds of quick concrete to each planter for extra security to ensure windy weather wouldn’t be an issue. Finally, they added hooks to the poles and stringed their boho-themed solar lights onto each pole.

What so great about this simple DIY is you can customize it to fit your style! You can add some green plants or bright flowers to the planters or simply use some bold paint to give the poles a more lively feel.

TikTok users chimed in on how much they can’t wait to do this to their backyard!

“Love I’ve been wondering how I could do this. Thanks,” said one user. Another commented “Nice. I like it.”

Uh…we do too!

We bet they’ll be hosting more outdoor gatherings with this stunning upgrade!