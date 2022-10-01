Skip to main content

Here’s a Step-By-Step Guide to Propagating a String Of Pearls

It’s slightly different then your average propagation

Not everyone who owns plants has a green thumb, and often times it takes a few trials and errors until you get the hang of it. However, there are many tricks to keep in mind when it comes to planting, repotting, and propagating your plants, even when you're familiar with plants and gardening.

TikTok gardener James Roy (@jamesroy) shares a unique way how he propagates his string of pearl plants.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Seems like an easy hack. As you can see in the video, his strings of pearls are beautifully growing and quite long. To achieve the same results, you have to cut the strings! Yes, but only the healthy section and between four to six strings. The next step involves cutting the large sections into four to six pearls and forgetting about them for two to three days to let the ends grow callus. What's important is the type of soil you use. Apparently, succulent or cacti soil is the best one for these plants. You would also need to use a flat shallow and porous planter bottom. And lastly, place the cut-off pieces on top of the soil and mist them with water every two or three days, place them in an area with natural lighting, and patiently wait for them to grow into long strings of pearl again.

This guide should be simple and failproof, even for newbie gardeners.

