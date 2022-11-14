Man Makes Jumbo Stringed “Popcorn” For Christmas Garland and It Looks Stunning

While some people like to decorate their homes with the beautiful — yet, typical — Christmas decorations such as glass ornaments, bright flashing tree lights and of course the ever-popular garland, others like to take adeifferent approach when decking the halls.

Take for example, TikTok content creator @jeffmackay. Rather than garnish his home with traditional dark green garland, he opted to make a gumbo stringed “popcorn” Christmas garland and my inner Olivia Pope loves this easy and creative DIY!

To create this easy DIY project, the artist gathered several tools and supplies including red ornaments, a needle, plastic straws, a drill, scissors, craft string and the star of the show — Great Stuff’s “Big Gap Filler.” He started off this DIY by taking big gap filler and spraying it onto a circle to create a shape that resembled popcorn. He cut off the ends of the straws on each “popcorn” and repeated this step several times before drilling two holes into the ornaments and using a needle and craft yarn to sew the ornaments and “popcorn” together to create the cool DIY Christmas garland.

Not only do we appreciate the creative spin on this throwback Christmas decoration, but we absolutely love how it turned out — the DIY popcorn looks so realistic and looks so good, literally.

